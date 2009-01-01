Home | World | Africa | Mliswa takes dig at Wadyajena's Lamborghini acquisition

Outspoken Norton independent legislator Temba Mliswa has taken a dig at Zanu-PF Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena who recently imported a US$210 000 Lamborghini Urus in a show of opulence when most Zimbabweans are suffering.

Wadyajena, who enjoys links with the First Family, on Monday imported the vehicle from Europe in a development that set tongues wagging.

Mliswa, reacting to the news of Wadyajena's acquisition of the posh vehicle said he would instead be launching a programme for supplementary feeding programme for primary school children in his constituency.

"Meanwhile, in Gokwe-Nyembudziya..... I'll just leave that there with the announcement that I'll soon be introducing a mahewu supplementary meal scheme for schoolchildren at Primary Schools in Norton....watch this space," said Mliswa on his Twitter account.

Mliswa's post was retweeted by South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.

The statement cut into Wadyajena whose constituency has some f the worst road networks in Zimbabwe.

Learners in the rural constituency are forced to learn under trees as they do not have classroom facilities.

On a broader scale, Zimbabwe is sliding to an economic crisis with salaries being eroded by inflation.

The country has for some months experienced fuel shortages and erratic supply of electricity.

