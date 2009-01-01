Home | World | Africa | Mliswa takes dig at Wadyajena's Lamborghini acquisition
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 18 hours 11 minutes ago
Outspoken Norton independent legislator Temba Mliswa has taken a dig at Zanu-PF Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena who recently imported a US$210 000 Lamborghini Urus  in a show of opulence when most Zimbabweans are suffering.

Wadyajena, who enjoys links with the First Family, on Monday imported the vehicle from Europe in a development that set tongues wagging.

Mliswa, reacting to the news of Wadyajena's acquisition of the posh vehicle said he would instead be launching a programme for supplementary feeding programme for primary school children in his constituency.

"Meanwhile, in Gokwe-Nyembudziya..... I'll just leave that there with the announcement that I'll soon be introducing a mahewu supplementary meal scheme for schoolchildren at Primary Schools in Norton....watch this space," said Mliswa on his Twitter account.

Mliswa's post was retweeted by South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.

The statement cut into Wadyajena whose constituency has some f the worst road networks in Zimbabwe.

Learners in the rural constituency are forced to learn under trees as they do not have classroom facilities.

On a broader scale, Zimbabwe is sliding to an economic crisis with salaries being eroded by inflation.

The country has for some months experienced fuel shortages and erratic supply of electricity.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

