Air Zimbabwe to auction old airplanes
- 18 hours 11 minutes ago
- 3
- 0
The US$380 million Air Zimbabwe debt still remains the biggest stumbling block to the resuscitation of the airline with the national flag carrier's only plane in service currently undergoing a mandatory maintenance check.
This came out during a tour of Air Zimbabwe by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development.
The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development heard that the national airline which has a US$380 million debt requires a further US$12 million to service and maintain its fleet which is currently grounded.
The fleet includes, two 120 seater airbuses which require about US$9 million for repairs and maintenance as well as the recently acquired 50-seater Embraer which is in its final stages of registration.Speaking during the tour of Air Zimbabwe this Monday, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development, Engineer Oscar Gorerino commended the efforts being done by the administrator in trying to resuscitate the national airline.
"As a committee we have noted the goodwill exhibited by the administrator in resuscitating the airline," he said
Air Zimbabwe Administrator, Mr Reggie Saruchera called for the capitalisation of the national airline.
"We need to capitalise our airline. If we lag behind in terms of equipment then we lag behind," he said
The airline's troubles have been a boon for rivals which include Fastjet and South African Airways.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa this Monday appointed Patrick Chinamasa as the chairman of the Air Zimbabwe board of directors in a move expected to take the flag carrier off the ground.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles