WATCH: Chamisa's supporter goes without clothes in Soutth Africa

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
A video of an MDC supporter without clothes has gone viral on the internet. The video shows the man carrying a Zimbabwean flag and telling Zimbabweans to come back home and support Nelson Chamisa.

The man tells President Emmerson Mnangagwa that he must hand over to Nelson Chamisa whom he stole votes from in 2018.

He assures Zimbabweans that if Chamisa gets into power Zimbabwean will  be a better nation and South Africa will be a place to visit.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

