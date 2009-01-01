Home | World | Africa | WATCH: 'King' Bulelani Khumalo speaks to Zimbabweans
WATCH: 'King' Bulelani Khumalo speaks to Zimbabweans



On Saturday pretender to the Ndebele throne Bulelani Collins Lobengula Khumalo addressed thousands of Ndebeles at Berea Park in Johannesburg.

Bulelani told Ndebeles that he is ready to lead them to a free nation.

Bulelani is one of the three claimants to the throne including Prince Peter Zwide Khumalo and Stanley Raphael Khumalo.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

