Home | World | Africa | Chamisa compares self to Biblical David?
Mzila-Ndlovu's unit used a strela heat-seeking missile to shoot down a Rhodesian troop carrier
War vets to establish museum

Chamisa compares self to Biblical David?



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 51 minutes ago
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Movement for Democratic Change leader Nelson Chamisa says his continued call for street confrontation against the Zanu-PF led government was not at odds with his calling as a pastor, NewZimbabwe.com reported.

He was addressing mourners at late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai's Harare home where mourners are gathered for the funeral wake of the ex-Prime Minister's daughter Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java who on Monday succumbed to injuries sustained in a fatal car crash last month.

In his address to mourners Tuesday, Chamisa gave examples of men of cloth from the bible to emphasise the need for pastors to take active participation in national politics.

"Some people do not know. They say pastors should desist from taking part in politics. David had three anointings; a prophetic, priestly anointing and kingly anointing.

"You should then understand. When we take part in politics, we were sent and are here to add light as politics has a lot of the dark periods, men of cloth should do more in this light," Chamisa said.

Churches and Civil Society Forum chairperson Anglistone Sibanda has blasted Chamisa for his confrontational attitude and has urged the firebrand opposition chief to make a conscious effort to exchange the pulpit for the battlefield.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 113