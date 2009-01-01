Home | World | Africa | Chamisa compares self to Biblical David?

Movement for Democratic Change leader Nelson Chamisa says his continued call for street confrontation against the Zanu-PF led government was not at odds with his calling as a pastor, NewZimbabwe.com reported.

He was addressing mourners at late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai's Harare home where mourners are gathered for the funeral wake of the ex-Prime Minister's daughter Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java who on Monday succumbed to injuries sustained in a fatal car crash last month.

In his address to mourners Tuesday, Chamisa gave examples of men of cloth from the bible to emphasise the need for pastors to take active participation in national politics.

"Some people do not know. They say pastors should desist from taking part in politics. David had three anointings; a prophetic, priestly anointing and kingly anointing.

"You should then understand. When we take part in politics, we were sent and are here to add light as politics has a lot of the dark periods, men of cloth should do more in this light," Chamisa said.

Churches and Civil Society Forum chairperson Anglistone Sibanda has blasted Chamisa for his confrontational attitude and has urged the firebrand opposition chief to make a conscious effort to exchange the pulpit for the battlefield.

