Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation Director's Life in grave danger: Q & A Interview

The 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement (1893 MHRRM) has had contact with the Director of the Dr Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation who is now in hiding and fears for his life. We put to him a couple of questions to find out what is happening and why he has left Zimbabwe for his own safety. Below is our interview with him.

1893 MHRRM: Tell us about yourself. Who are you?

MH: I am Mthulisi Hanana, the Director of Dr Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation.

1893: MHRRM: How did you become part of Dr Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation?

MH: I set up the Foundation from scratch.

1893: MHRRM: What are the Objectives of this Foundation?

MH: The objectives of the Foundation are to chronicle ZIPRA and ZAPU's authentic liberation history in Zimbabwe as well as correct a distorted historical narrative of the liberation war history of Zimbabwe that has been peddled for so long since 1980. We also aim to empower youths and promote citizen participation in issues that affect them. Part of the objectives is to advocate for Truth and justice for Matebeleland Gukurahundi Genocide that took place after Zimbabwe got her independence in the 80s.

1893 MHRRM: Any comments on Dr Dumiso Dabengwa's burial and how it went?

MH: The burial of our iconic struggle and war liberation hero Dr Dumiso Dabengwa took place in Ntabazinduna on the 1st June 2019. It went extremely well beyond what his detractors may have wished. It was well attended by many people from all walks of life. It was also graced by South Africa's Minister of State Security, Ayanda Dlodlo, uMkhonto WeSizwe war veterans, President Mbeki's brother, Moeletsi Mbeki and many local dignitaries.

1893 MHRRM: We gather you have left the country in fear for your life that you feel your life is in extreme danger in Zimbabwe and you are in hiding as we speak. Tell us what was happening to you when you were home that has led you to leave Zimbabwe urgently?

MH: I was being followed by several mysterious cars with no number plates. These cars would park outside my home or outside our office. The information we have gathered indicates that these are state or military intelligence officers.

1893 MHRRM: Have you got any idea or knowledge why you were being followed?

MH: The word out there is that they are looking for me and want to interview me about the speech I made at the late burial of our greatest struggle icon and hero Dr Dumiso Dabengwa on 1st June 2019. It also could just be intimidation tactics but we know that a number of activists have been kidnapped in the past and therefore one has to be safe.

1893 MHRRM: Thank you for sharing your experiences in Zimbabwe and hope that you will be safe where you are. We wish you safety and security.

MH: Thank you for your wishes and for publicising this issue so that the world out there is made are that Zimbabwe remains on a warpath with its own citizens in terms of wanton human rights violations.