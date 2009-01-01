Home | World | Africa | Chiwenga involved in accident
Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation Director's Life in grave danger: Q & A Interview
Apostle Chiwenga's letter to Mnangagwa

Chiwenga involved in accident



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 3 minutes ago
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Reports coming from Harare indicate that controversial clergyman Apostle Talent Chiwenga  was involved in a serious  accident 50km from Masvingo Town on his way to Harare on Wednesday.

The reports allege that the wife and her young sister died on spot.

Chiwenga is on record confronting the Emmerson Mnangagwa government and declaring that the senior leaders in government will die.

Recently Chiwenga said he will approach Mnangagwa and confront him at his  office.

More details to follow...

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 93 of 93