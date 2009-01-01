Home | World | Africa | Chiwenga involved in accident

Reports coming from Harare indicate that controversial clergyman Apostle Talent Chiwenga was involved in a serious accident 50km from Masvingo Town on his way to Harare on Wednesday.

The reports allege that the wife and her young sister died on spot.

Chiwenga is on record confronting the Emmerson Mnangagwa government and declaring that the senior leaders in government will die.

Recently Chiwenga said he will approach Mnangagwa and confront him at his office.

More details to follow...

