Apostle Chiwenga's letter to Mnangagwa
- 5 hours 17 minutes ago
- 3
- 0
It is my honest and humble opinion Sir, that the people who are giving orders to military personnel or State security agents to kill me are your employees or your subordinates. I don't see myself as a security or political threat to anyone in this country, because I am a preacher of the gospel whose tools are the Bible and the microphone.
I am therefore asking to see you so that I may among other things surrender myself to you and your administration so that if I do not get an opportunity to answer to issues I am being stalked and threatened for, at least I will save the government's tax payers' money which is being used to stalk me and harass me, if I have to die for the gospel I preach (which I am ready to die for), at least I will avail myself.
