PSL introduces e-ticketing

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League is pleased to announce an electronic ticketing system that will see football fans purchasing advance match tickets through their mobile phones from anywhere across the country. The system is accessible anytime for scheduled matches, improves matchday planning and is designed to enhance the overall customer convenience and experience for our football matches.

The PSL will this weekend implement a trial run E-Ticketing platform for the Matchday 12 fixture between Highlanders FC vs Dynamos FC Match to be played at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday 16 June 2019. We will further roll out the system across all Harare & Bulawayo matches from Matchday 13.

To purchase Castle Lager PSL tickets, fans can dial the USSD code *127# and follow the prompt messages that follow. The system allows fans to choose the match they want to watch and the number of tickets they wish to purchase. After payment confirmation a message with a unique ticket ID will be sent to the user containing the match details.

Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets before arrival at the stadium to avoid congestion. Verification and validation of tickets will be done at the entry gates upon presentation of the unique ticket ID number received via SMS upon purchase of the ticket, fans may also purchase tickets on behalf of others and send them the relevant Ticket ID to present at the gates.

The E-ticketing system is currently configured to Econet subscribers only. However, plans are currently underway to roll out the system to other subscribers as well as other forms of payment.

