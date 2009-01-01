MDC officials turn to witchdoctors?
MDC President Nelson Chamisa is yet to appoint the said office bearers.
"As Nelson Chamisa prepares to make his constitutional prerogative to appoint party members into the National Standing Committee and National Executive Committee, we hear from Joburg that prophets and witchdoctors are making a killing and the art of bootlicking is being perfected." Ruhanya said.
Zimbabwean politicians are famed for turning to witchdoctors and apostolic sects for power during elective congresses and election times.
ZANU PF is one the political parties that has an open door policies when it comes to associating with spiritualists.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has attended a number of events organised by spiritualists in the country.
