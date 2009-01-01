Home | World | Africa | Man arrested for carrying RTGS$23 940
Man arrested for carrying RTGS$23 940



The Zimbabwe Republic Police have reported that their officers in Kadoma have arrested a man for carrying large sums of money in the Central Business District.

In a report the police said, "We have arrested Mukarobwa Nyasha Godblessing for possibly Contravening Section 46 (1)(a) of the Finance Act, 2018 after he was found in possession of RTGS$23 940, 00 in suspicious circumstances in his Toyota Altezza vehicle.

"He failed to give a satisfactory explanation for possessing such large sums of money. We reiterate our warning to members of the public to avoid carrying/keeping large sums of money in their premises/vehicles as they may fall victim to robbers."

In a related incident in Harare, a 41 year old woman parked her Honda Fit vehicle registration numbers ADY 1324 at Makomva Shopping Centre, Harare. She left her 2 children in the vehicle with the car keys on the ignition.

The police reported that unknown accused persons got into the vehicle and drove it away. 1 of the kids managed to jump off and the other was dropped off near the shops.

ZRP has urged members of the public are urged not to leave children in vehicles or their keys on the ignition whenever they park their vehicles.

