Wadyajena and his new car raises eyebrows

The social media is awash with the car Honourable Wadyajena bought. Pictures of his constituency and schools in his constituency were splashed all over internet. There is a lot of misconception on what exactly is the duty of the MP. MOST people believe that MPs are responsible for making roads building schools and giving the poor money. In the minds of many an MP is a superman and he must make things happen. However MPs have responsibilities to three main groups: their constituents, Parliament and their political party.

One MP is elected to the House of Assembly by each of the 215 constituencies. MPs' duties in Parliament include participating in debates and voting on legislation and other matters. They may also be members of committees examining new laws or the work of government departments. Some have a role as a minister in government or a spokesperson in opposition.

MPs can help their constituents by advising on problems (particularly those that arise from the work of government departments), representing the concerns of their constituents in Parliament and acting as a figurehead for the local area. MPs usually support their party by voting with its leadership in the House of Assembly and acting as a representative for the party in their constituency.

Your MP will generally do everything he or she can to help constituents but will not be able to support every cause and may feel that they are not the best person to help. If they are unable to help they may refer you to someone more appropriate such as a local councillor, another local organisation.

Most MPs hold consultations in their constituencies where local people can bring their problems.

There is one MP for each constituency and they are there to represent the interests of all their constituents, not just the people who voted for them.

There are a number of ways an MP may be able to help you. They can simply provide advice or can write letters on your behalf to officials or Ministers. They may, on your behalf, be able to refer a case of maladministration to the Parliamentary Committees. If appropriate, your MP can choose to raise your case in the House of Assembly through a parliamentary question, in an adjournment debate or in an early day motion. MPs can also present petitions on behalf of constituents.

The Zimbabwean public elects Members of Parliament (MPs) to represent their interests and concerns in parliament. MPs consider and can propose new laws as well as raising issues that matter to you in the House. This includes asking government ministers questions about current issues including those which affect local constituents.

MPs split their time between working in Parliament itself, working in the constituency that elected them and working for their political party.

Some MPs from the governing party (or parties) become government ministers with specific responsibilities in certain areas, such as Health or Defence. These MPs do not stop working for their constituency and, whatever their role in Government or Parliament, will still hold regular meetings to help their constituents.

When Parliament is sitting MPs generally spend their time working in the House of assembly. This can include raising issues affecting their constituents, attending debates and voting on new laws. This can either be by asking a question of a government minister on your behalf or supporting and highlighting particular campaigns which local people feel strongly about.

In their constituency, MPs often hold a consultations in their office, where local people can come along to discuss any matters that concern them.

MPs also attend functions, visit schools and businesses and generally try to meet as many people as possible. This gives MPs further insight and context into issues they may discuss when they return to Harare.

MPs split their time between working in Parliament and working in the constituency. In Parliament, MPs spend their time fighting for the interests of their constituents, attending debates, scrutinising and voting on legislation, and attending meetings. They consider and vote on legislation and use their position to ask government ministers questions about current issues.

MPs are not supposed to use their own money to develop their constituencies. It is a very naive thinking to suggest that MPs should develop their constituencies from their pockets.

The onslaught on Wadyajena is malicious and not fair. A member of parliament is not expected to leave in poverty for his constituency. There is nothing wrong for an MP to leave within his means. It is neither constitutional or fair that an MP should use his money to develop his area. An MP who is rich must never abandon his riches in-order to please his constituencies.

Zimbabweans have a tendency of lining for handouts from the MP. MPs then unwittingly assume a duty of trying to be developing authorities. Whether an MP buys an aeroplane or a bicycle it is his choice. He does not answer to any one about his spending.

MPs always have the misfortune of being blamed for the underdevelopment of their areas. MPs are human beings and they must be allowed to leave their lives. It should be noted that MPs should think before they behave showy. Despite the noble and honourable job MPs do there are some idiots who found themselves in the parliament. Those tarnish the name of the honourable MP. In any country a member of parliament is an honourable person who carry on his work with honour.

In some unfortunate times we meet some showy good for nothing imbeciles masquerading in honour. Wadyajena should be allowed to enjoy his life to the full.

