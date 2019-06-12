Home | World | Africa | 'Mnangagwa dialogue not power sharing negotiation'
Bulawayo Residents relive army brutality
Dr Nicholas Ndebele dies

'Mnangagwa dialogue not power sharing negotiation'



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 11 hours 54 minutes ago
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The national dialogue called by President Mnangagwa across all political parties is not a power sharing negotiation,  Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

Addressing editors from Zimpapers and the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), the minister said the challenges being faced by the country required collective effort and unity of purpose at all levels.

"It is for this noble cause that His Excellency the President called for national dialogue across all political parties so we put our minds together to confront our challenges and work as a nation to move the country forward.

"I want to take this opportunity to clarify that dialogue is not the same thing with power sharing negotiations. Every time we go for elections to elect a Government, losers selectively choose components of the election results to accept and reject," she said.

More to follow.....

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 115