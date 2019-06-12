Home | World | Africa | Botswana man kills Zimbabwean girlfriend in SA, jailed 12 years
Botswana man kills Zimbabwean girlfriend in SA, jailed 12 years



A 39-year-old Botswana man has been jailed for an effective 12 years in South Africa for killing his Zimbabwean girlfriend whom he accused of terminating the pregnancy of their unborn baby without his consent.

Joseph Mafifi of Moletemane area in Botswana is accused of committing the murder in Lephalale area in Limpopo Province last year.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the man was convicted on one count of murder when he appeared at the Polokwane High Court on Monday morning.

He identified the Zimbabwean woman as Simangele Sibanda, who died due to multiple stab wounds at the hands of Mafifi.

More to follow.......

