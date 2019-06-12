'Striking, new Bill has 20 of 23 POSA clauses,' says Mwonzora - idiot, expected democratic changes

"Recently, the government of Zimbabwe, through the Minister of Home Affairs, introduced the Maintenance of Peace and Order Bill to Parliament (MOPA). This Bill, that will replace the reviled Public Order and Security Act (POSA), inter alia seeks to govern public demonstrations and gatherings. It is therefore a very important factor in Zimbabwe's march towards democracy."

"What is striking is that out of the 23 in POSA the Bill retains a whopping 20 Clauses as they are word for word. It makes minor amendments to 2 Clauses and repeals only a single provision of POSA. Further key provisions of this Bill are duplicated word for word from the Regulation of Public Gatherings Act No. 205 of 1993 of South Africa enacted before that country attained its independence. This Bill is therefore simply POSA by another name and appears not to have been made with any democratic design in mind."

This is just MDC leaders giving their usual meaningless prattle to draw attention to themselves in their fight to get back on the gravy train. When they are is power, they have done absolutely nothing!

Mnangagwa and his thugs were given six months to replace POSA and they have done so or be it by retaining 20 out of the 23 obnoxious clauses! Tell us Mr Mwonzora how many clauses of POSA or any of the other obnoxious laws did MDC replace in five years of the GNU? Not one! And yet the primary task of the GNU was to implement the raft of democratic reforms.

What does Mwonzora hope to achieve with his criticism of MOPA? With its 2/3 Zanu PF majority in parliament, this law will sail through into law.

Zimbabweans must ignore these MDC A idiots who are corrupt, incompetent and utterly useless. Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF junta rigged last year's elections, the regime is illegitimate and should not even be in office. Zimbabweans must focus on piling the pressure on the regime to step down a.s.a.p. and not allow themselves to be distracted by what the regime is doing.

If Zanu PF is still in power in 2023, the regime will rig those elections. We must not allow that to happen!

Zimbabwe is stuck in this hell-on-earth of serious economic meltdown and political paralysis. The only way out is by implementing the raft of democratic reforms agreed at the onset of the 2008 to 2013 GNU designed to restore the individual freedoms and rights including the right to free, fair and credible elections.

We must not forget that the people of Zimbabwe have risked life and limb to elect MDC leaders on the promise they would scrap POSA and the other undemocratic laws and practices. MDC had many, many golden opportunities to delivery the democratic changes but wasted them all. The nation is still stuck with the corrupt, incompetent and tyrannical Zanu PF regime because MDC sold-out!

"What is striking is that out of the 23 clauses in POSA the new Bill retains a whopping 20 Clauses!" What is striking is not that Zanu PF is carrying out meaningless cosmetic changes but that MDC idiots like Mwonzora clearly expect the nation to be impressed to note he can count the cosmetic changes!