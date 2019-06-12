MPs rapped for un-honourable behavior
- 12 hours 13 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
Zanu-PF Mhangura legislator Precious Masango made the revelations in Parliament while giving feedback from public hearings on the Maintenance of Peace and Order Bill.
"I want to draw the attention of this House to the trips that we had on the Maintenance of Peace and Order Bill. As we went round, members of the public drew our attention to the fact that they see us coming with Bills looking very honourable, but when they watch the television on Wednesdays during debates we are not that honourable," she said."They expressed dismay at the behaviour of some Members of the House during question time. They said we should convey to this House that they expect us as honourable Members to behave honourably and contribute to the well-being of the country in a good way."
In response, Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda called on the parliamentarians to heed the public's calls.
"I hope that it will come out in your report as well. The message is definitely very important and we must take heed of what the people say out there concerning the decorum here in the House. Let us improve, especially when we are in front of television cameras," said Mudenda.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles