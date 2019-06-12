Home | World | Africa | ZAPU mourns Dr Nikela Nic Ndebele

The Zimbabwean mother party has been thrown into mourning once again barely two weeks after laying to rest its party president.

The ZAPU National Secretary for Health, Dr NikelaNic Ndebele has passed on after a struggle with sickness. He was promoted to the higher realm the morning of 12 June 2019 in Bulawayo.

Dr Ndebele a Zimbabwe liberation war stalwart, was identified and sent for training as a medical practitioner by ZAPU during the struggle years. He served ZPRA as a medical officer in the trenches.

At independence, Dr Ndebele joined and served the Zimbabwe National Army where he served as a medical officer at 4Th Brigade.

He later left the army to begin practicing as a civilian. He became a renowned doctor in the country with Bulawayo benefitting more immensely from his service.

He was, at the time of his departure, one of the three partners at Galen House medical facility in Bulawayo. It is a tragedy for the medical fraternity as Galen House also lost its other partner, Dr Ferguson just this past month.

ZAPU family feels the biggest loss at this bereavement as we have lost a committed cadre whose shoes will be impossible to fill.

We send our deepest condolences to the Ndebele family, the medical fraternity in Zimbabwe and beyond and the Zimbabwean nation at large.

Go well our finest doctor!

Go well father, friend and comrade!

Go well our Hero!

