WATCH: MDC youths to confront army



MDC Youth leader Tererai Obey Sithole said the Youth Assembly is ready to confront the President Mnangagwa government and they are not afraid f the army.

The firebrand Sithole was addressing a press conference on the capital on Tuesday.

Sithole's statements come few days after his deputy Cecilia Chimbiri threatened to take to the streets until Mnangagwa retires from office.

Watch the full video:

