PHOTOS: Mpilo hospital doctors' residence gutted by fire

Reports coming from Mpilo Central Hospital indicate that doctors' residence  was gutted by fire around Wednesday midnight.

Preliminary investigation suggest that someone left a heater on and which sparked the inferno.



No injury has been reported yet

