South African investor robbed in Zimbabwe



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  11 hours 24 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has reported that a South African citizen was lured from South Africa to Zimbabwe by Mulungisi Ndlovu and Josia Moyo, both of number 72916 Corner Fox and Simon Muzenda Road, Waterfalls, Harare to purportedly explore business opportunities in the transport industry.

The trio reportedly entered Zimbabwe on 02/06/19. On 06/06/19 whilst booked at a lodge in Kadoma the suspects requested to use the complainant's car to visit their families. Mulungisi Ndlovu did not turn up, while Josia Moyo later vanished with the complainant's Toyota Hilux, silver in colour, registration number KCB 797, Temporary Import Permit in respect of the vehicle, Samsung J7 cellphone, Nokia 3310, passport and national identity card. Both suspects had not returned to the complainant's lodge at the time of reporting on 10/06/19

The ZRP says it is looking for the two suspects and they are appealing to members of the public with information to report at their nearest police station, telephone 0242 748836/703631 or whatsApp

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

