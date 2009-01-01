Home | World | Africa | Accountant demands $10 million damages from Mliswa
South African investor robbed in Zimbabwe
LIVE: MDC and ZANU PF Youths engage in political dialogue

Accountant demands $10 million damages from Mliswa



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 11 hours 37 minutes ago
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
THE fight between Independent Member of Parliament for Norton Temba Mliswa and BDO Zimbabwe boss, Ngoni Kudenga has spilled to the courts with the later claiming RTGS$10 million defamation damages from the legislator.

Mliswa accused BDO Zimbabwe managing partner and a chartered accountant, Kudenga of having been conflicted when the firm carried out a forensic audit of the National Social Security Authority (Nssa) last year.

Kudenga has now issued summons against Mliswa at the High Court, demanding RTGS$10 million arguing the politician caused publication of defamatory statements against him in a local daily paper (Daily News), which is also cited as a respondent along with the paper's editor and publisher, Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited.

The fight between Mliswa and Kudenga made headlines last year after the lawmaker wrote to Auditor-General Mildred Chiri claiming that BDO Zimbabwe was conflicted to carry out a forensic audit Nssa "because Kudenga has a personal relationship with fired Nssa board chairperson Robin Vela."

Mliswa went on to present his own damning dossier on Nssa to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The dossier was copied to Vice presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, as well as Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, former Labour and Social Welfare minister Petronella Kagonye, the then Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu, Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander, General Phillip Valerio Sibanda, ex-Prosecutor-General Ray Goba and Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga.

Kudenga said this has cost him business.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 109