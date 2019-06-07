Home | World | Africa | Government gives MDC $3 million

The Nelson Chamisa led MDC has been awarded $3 596 400,00 under the Political Parties Act. The money is regarded as the primary funding for political parties since they are not allowed foreign funding.

General Notice 974 of 2019. Issued 7 June 2019

POLITICAL PARTIES (FINANCE) ACT [CHAPTER 2:04]

Disbursement of Money to Registered Political Parties

IT is hereby notified, in terms of section 3(2) of the Political

Parties (Finance) Act [Chapter 2:04], that the total amount of moneys payable to political parties in respect of the year beginning 1st January, 2019 and ending on the 31st December, 2019, is twelve million dollars.

The money shall be disbursed to political parties that qualify interms of subsection (3) of section 3 of the Act as follows:

(a) eight million four hundred and three thousand six hundred dollars ($8 403 600,00) shall be paid to the Zimbabwe African National Union (Patriotic Front) ZANU (PF) which received 70,03% of the votes cast; and

(b) three million five hundred and ninety-six thousand four hundred dollars ($3 596 400,00) shall be paid to the Movement for Democratic Change–Alliance (MDC-Alliance), which received 29,97% of the total votes cast.

Z. ZIYAMBI (MP),

Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

