Home | World | Africa | Government gives MDC $3 million
Chamisa, Khupe meet at Vimbai Tsvangirai funeral
'I helped Kagame turn Rwanda's economy around,' says Chete Chete - Throw back Friday

Government gives MDC $3 million



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 45 minutes ago
  • 6
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The Nelson Chamisa led MDC has been awarded $3 596 400,00 under the Political Parties Act. The money is regarded as the primary funding for political parties since they are not allowed foreign funding.

Here is the notice below:

General Notice 974 of 2019. Issued 7 June 2019

POLITICAL PARTIES (FINANCE) ACT [CHAPTER 2:04]

Disbursement of Money to Registered Political Parties

IT is hereby notified, in terms of section 3(2) of the Political

Parties (Finance) Act [Chapter 2:04], that the total amount of moneys payable to political parties in respect of the year beginning 1st January, 2019 and ending on the 31st December, 2019, is twelve million dollars.

The money shall be disbursed to political parties that qualify interms of subsection (3) of section 3 of the Act as follows:

(a) eight million four hundred and three thousand six hundred dollars ($8 403 600,00) shall be paid to the Zimbabwe African National Union (Patriotic Front) ZANU (PF) which received 70,03% of the votes cast; and

(b) three million five hundred and ninety-six thousand four hundred dollars ($3 596 400,00) shall be paid to the Movement for Democratic Change–Alliance (MDC-Alliance), which received 29,97% of the total votes cast.

Z. ZIYAMBI (MP),
Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 127