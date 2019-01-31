Home | World | Africa | Names of candidates shortlisted for ZACC interviews

The Committee on Standing Rules and Orders (CSRO) of the Parliament of Zimbabwe is mandated in terms of Sections 237 and 254 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe to nominate candidates for possible appointment by His Excellency, the President, to serve as Commissioners on the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission as provided for in Chapter 13 of the Constitution.

Following the resignation of the Chairperson and Commissioners of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission on 31 January 2019, the CSRO invited the public to nominate persons to be considered for possible appointment to the Commission.

Parliament of Zimbabwe received 152 nominations by the closing date of 28th February 2019. A call for objections to any of the nominated candidates and submission of possible questions to be posed to interviewees was also made and closed on Tuesday 26th March 2019.

The Committee on Standing Rules and Orders thereafter carried out an exhaustive analysis of the nominated candidates to decipher their suitability for consideration to serve on this Commission.

The following 38 candidates were shortlisted for interviews to be held on the Friday 21st June, 2019 at Parliament Building, corner Third Street and Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Harare as appended below:

Name of Candidate

1 BOTOMANI Gibson. Reverend

2 CHAFANZA David.C. Mr

3 CHAIBVA Gabriel. Mr.

4 CHEBUNDO Blessing. Mr

5 CHIGUMIRA Caroline-Ann. Mrs.

6 CHINYOKA Tinomudaishe. Mr.

7 DHLIWAYO Tsitsi. Mrs

8 DUBE Charles. T.M.J. Mr.

9 DUBE-BANDA Christopher. Mr.

10 HUNGWE Mabel. N. Dr.

11 KASHANGURA Brian. Mr

12 KUMWENDA Zondi. Mr.

13 KUNAKA Matthew.T. Mr.

14 MAHACHI Jeffrey. I Mr

15 MAJOME Fungayi. J. Ms.

16 MAJURU Michael. Advocate

17 MAKAMURE John. Mr.

18 MANDINDE Wilbert. P Advocate

19 MARINGE Noah. Mr.

20 MASARA Basil. Mr.

21 MATOPE Tawanda.Mr.

22 MATUTU Tongai. Mr.

23 MLOBANE Thandiwe.Ms.

24 MTOMBENI Kennedy. Mr

25 MUCHENGWA Frank.Mr.

26 MUGONI Paul. M. Mr.

27 MUNYEDZA Propser. Mr.

28 MURAPA Kuziva.P. Mr.

29 MUSHORE James.A. Mr

30 MUSHUNJE Arnold. Mr.

31 MUTSUMBA Caleb. Mr.

32 NCUBE Nomsa. H. Ms.

33 NCUBE Thembelani. K. Mr

34 SANTU Michael.D. Rtd. Major

35 SIBANDA-CHIVHEYA Mark. Mr.

36 TOFA Sithembiso.A. Mrs

37 ZISENGWE Dumisani. H. Mr.

38 ZIWERERE Henry. Bishop

All the candidates are advised to be at Parliament building by 0745. The CSRO would like to thank all those who responded to the call to nominate candidates or to lodge their objections against any of the nominated candidates.

The Committee would also like to thank those who suggested possible questions to be used during the interviews. Members of the public are invited to attend and witness the interviews on Friday 21st June, 2019.

