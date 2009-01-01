Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa will not drag Chamisa to the dialogue table
President Emmerson Mnangagwa says there is no need for a tractor to be taken to opposition MDC Leader Nelson Chamisa's house to drag him to the dialogue table.

The President was speaking to Capitalk radio station in Harare last night, when he revealed how his efforts to bring Zimbabweans together were spurned by certain individuals.

[embedded content]

