MDC youth threaten massive demonstrations in rural areas

MDC Deputy National Youth Chairperson Cecilia Chimbiri has threatened to have massive demonstrations in rural areas against President Emmerson Mnangagwa in a bid to force his to step down before 2023 elections.

Addressing youth on the Day of the African Child commemorations in Mashonaland Central province at Kasuwo Business Centre, Mbire district Chimbiri who is affectionately known as cde Chauya Chauya in the political circles vowed to start protests in the rural area.

"As youths we are going to stand for our rights which are being deprived by Mnangagwa, the solution is to protest and this month we call it month of radicalization were we are saying we are going to stand for our stolen vote and it is starting right here in the rural areas, massive protests are looming here in the rural," bellowed Chimbiri amid thunderous applause.

"Today we are declaring our courage to demonstrate on this youth day, the Mnangagwa regime has failed look at us youth we are suffering the most due to unemployment, we should not be afraid to besiege the streets because that is where it is more comfortable than our homes."

Chimbiri said youth should not fold their hands while Mnangagwa and his colleagues continue to loot the country's resources.

"Enough is enough this time we will not reach 2023 with Mnangagwa leading this country , they have been looting ever since their coup on 27 November 2017, but the youth should not fold their hands and watch, we are going to remove him with protests the same way he removed former president Robert Mugabe," she said.

Speaking on the same event the 24-year old National Youth Deputy organ Netsai Marova said protests are going to be vigorous in rural more than towns because that is where many are suffering from.

"The majority of youths who are suffering are in rural areas and that is where we are going to be more vigorous in removing Mnangagwa and we have marked the protests official today on this occasion but you shall be notified on the strategy to use in a bid to force the government out," Marowa said.

Mashonaland Central deputy spokesperson Advance Weluzani said youth in rural areas are geared for the demonstrations and are prepared to retaliate if proved by ZANU PF militia.

"In the rural areas we are very much prepared for the massive protests and this time around we are not afraid of ZANU PF militia we know they will kill but they will not succeed kana tati ngachitsve ngatsvitsve kana tati hooo , hooo," said the energetic Weluzani.

Meanwhile, the event which was graced by various councillors, provincial and national youth assembly members was held under the theme humanitarian action :children's rights first.

