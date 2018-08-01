Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa escapes ICC rap
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 8 hours 54 minutes ago
A respected Human Rights lawyer Pedzisai Ruhanya has said attempts by Team Pachedu to have President Emmerson Mnangagwa hauled before the International Criminal Court will not succeed.

Team Pachedu, a non governmental organisation, reported Mnangagwa to the ICC for the killings of people by the army on 1 August 2018.

The army opened fire using live ammunition on protesters in Harare who had taken to the streets over delays in announcing the results of the  2018 Zimbabwean elections.

Ruhanya however, said the Team Pachedu efforts will come to naught as Zimbabwe was not a signatory to the Rome Statute that brought into being the ICC.
 
"Team Pachedu takes President Mnangagwa to the International Criminal Court (ICC) following military killings but Zimbabwe is not a state party to the Rome Statute establishing the ICC," said Ruhanya.

"Only the UN Security Council can order ICC to do that. This is not possible, it wont happen."

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

