Mnangagwa escapes ICC rap
- 8 hours 54 minutes ago
Team Pachedu, a non governmental organisation, reported Mnangagwa to the ICC for the killings of people by the army on 1 August 2018.
The army opened fire using live ammunition on protesters in Harare who had taken to the streets over delays in announcing the results of the 2018 Zimbabwean elections.
Ruhanya however, said the Team Pachedu efforts will come to naught as Zimbabwe was not a signatory to the Rome Statute that brought into being the ICC.
"Team Pachedu takes President Mnangagwa to the International Criminal Court (ICC) following military killings but Zimbabwe is not a state party to the Rome Statute establishing the ICC," said Ruhanya.
"Only the UN Security Council can order ICC to do that. This is not possible, it wont happen."
