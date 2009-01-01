Home | World | Africa | MDC bigwig crashes his Toyota Hilux
Chamisa lawyer in road accident, not ruling out foul play
Zanu-PF's Obedingwa Mguni collapses and dies?

MDC bigwig crashes his Toyota Hilux



On Monday this week, the MDC said its chairman for Matabeleland South Solani Moyo had crashed his vehicle, a Toyota Hilux, while travelling from rural Plumtree to Bulawayo. He is in a stable condition at a Bulawayo hospital, MDC spokesman Jacob Mafume said.

