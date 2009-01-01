Home | World | Africa | Zanu-PF's Obedingwa Mguni collapses and dies?

FORMER Deputy Home Affairs Minister Obedingwa Mguni reportedly collapsed and died late Tuesday.

While officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were not immediately available for comment, New Zimbabwe.com sources close to the party confirmed that indeed he had passed away.

Mguni a senior Zanu-PF official in Matabeleland South.

Mguni was also currently serving as Zanu-PF deputy Chief Whip in Parliament.

Details were still sketchy late Tuesday night.

