Zanu-PF's Obedingwa Mguni collapses and dies?
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 38 minutes ago
FORMER Deputy Home Affairs Minister Obedingwa Mguni reportedly collapsed and died late Tuesday.

While officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were not immediately available for comment, New Zimbabwe.com sources close to the party confirmed that indeed he had passed away.
Mguni a senior Zanu-PF official in Matabeleland South.

Mguni was also currently serving as Zanu-PF deputy Chief Whip in Parliament.
Details were still sketchy late Tuesday night.

