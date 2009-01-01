Home | World | Africa | Zapu youth leader dies

THE opposition Zapu party has again been plunged in mourning following the death of its youth leader Thamani Ncube in a road traffic accident last week.

Ncube died on Saturday in an accident that occurred in Bambadzi, Bulilima district, Matabeleland South, while driving from Botswana.

Zapu spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa yesterday confirmed Ncube's death.

"I'm receiving another set of sad news for the Zapu family. Thamani Ncube, our youth leader and 2018 council candidate for Madlambudzi ward has passed on after a vehicle accident. May his soul rest in peace and condolences to his family and loved ones," Maphosa said.

Maphosa said Ncube was instrumental in initiating various developmental programmes in Madlambudzi.

"He worked closely with Zapu and the community. In 2018, he was a Zapu council candidate for Madlambudzi ward in Plumtree," Maphosa said.

Maphosa said it was sad that Zapu has lost a young cadre, who was in touch with his community and articulated their concerns.

"He departs at a time the mother party is seized with a renewal and revitalisation programme in which Ncube was very instrumental. He was a youth leader in Bulilima West," Maphosa said.

"Ncube will be laid to rest on Wednesday (today) in Madlambudzi, Bulilima West."

Ncube's death came after the party recently lost secretary for health Doctor Nikela Ndebele and party leader Dumiso Dabengwa.

