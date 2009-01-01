'Zimbabwe tertiary education irrelevant'

The Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) and Zimbabwe Congress of Students Union (Zicosu) have called for the alignment of educational programmes offered at different universities with the current world order.

Appearing before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology on Monday, Zicosu national secretary for education, Dison Nyatsanga, said lectures being delivered at tertiary institutions were now out of touch with the practicalities of the industrial dynamics.

"They (lectures) are not getting deep into the gist of the economic problems of the country, thereby making our tertiary education irrelevant," he said.

Nyatsanga urged higher and tertiary education institutions to start embracing projects made by students in order to boost the country's industry and economy.

"The other predominant issue is that of the shelving of projects done by students when they can be utilised to alleviate problems being faced by Zimbabwe. A student came out with a solution for energy way back early 2003 at the University of Zimbabwe when they came up with a solar power project, but it was thrown into the shelf by the administration," he said.

"We urge the institutions to embrace student projects by supporting them through mainstreaming those that can assist to boost the country's economy."

Zinasu president Archbold Madida said there was need for the institutions to licence students to implement business projects on campus in order to prepare them for practicalities of the world.

"Following the introduction of entrepreneurship in all programmes at different universities, the institutions should invest in licensing students to jumpstart their business ventures which will not only help them financially, but will be practicable for use in the actual business world," Madida said.

The student unions leaders also emphasised the need for institutions to work with the private sector in building hostels for students in order to match their enrolment figures.

