Man hangs self at Luveve High School
Xolani Mpofu (30) allegedly hanged himself from the roof trusses using a black electricity cord on Monday evening.
Bulawayo acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident.
"I can confirm that we are investigating a case of sudden death where a worker at Luveve High School was found hanging from roof trusses in a house at the school compound," she said.
