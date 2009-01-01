Home | World | Africa | Mwonzora accepts Chamisa's junior position
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 56 minutes ago
  • 6
  • 0
Comments
Former MDC Secretary General Douglas Togarasei Mwonzora has accepted the junior position that was awarded to him by Nelson Chamisa after he lost the Secretary General position to Charlton Hwende.

Mwonzora was appointed Deputy Secretary for International Affairs which is led by Gladys Hlatswayo.

Mwonzora's fortunes began to wane after there were rumours that he was a ZANU PF candidate sponsored to contest Nelson Chamisa during Congress.

Mwonzora refuted the allegations arguing that he is the longest serving member of the opposition.

Find Mwonzora's acceptance speech below:

I Hon Douglas T.Mwonzora, do hereby accept the appointment given to me by the President Advocate Rev. Nelson  Chamisa. Contrary to popular beliefs, after any election, those who are real leaders work with  the winner to build up the people's project.

I pleadge my total and unwavering  support, to my Hon President and to values  that he represents. We will be led by our Joshua, to the promised Land. I urge all my supporters to embrace and work with the People 's President. To the Zimbabweans, Let us join  together  to fight ZANU Pf and determine for ourselves a better future.  Our  President  will be in the state house this year.

Victory  is Certain !!!

Hon Douglas T. Mwonzora.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

