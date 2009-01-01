Chaos as Stanbic workers sleep on banking halls
The Acting General Secretary of the workers Shephard Ngandu said, "We write to advise you of the dire situation that your workers are in. Most of the employees are unable to buy food enough for a week from their salaries let alone pay for their rentals."The majority are no longer able to pay transport to and from work. In that regard we advise Standard Bank that from now on that the workers will report for duty as and when they have transport fares to do so. Alternatively most of the workers will start sleeping and staying at the workplace i order not to abscond from work."
