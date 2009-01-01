Home | World | Africa | Chaos as Stanbic workers sleep on banking halls
Poor Parliament Clinic blamed for ZANU PF MP death
Why should we remember Joshua Nkomo

Chaos as Stanbic workers sleep on banking halls



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 19 minutes ago
  • 6
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Stanbic Bank workers have written to the employer informing them that their workers are incapacitated to continue providing services to the bank on a regular basis as agreed upon between the employer and the employee.

The Acting General Secretary of the workers Shephard Ngandu said, "We write to advise you of the dire situation that your workers are in. Most of the employees are unable to buy food enough for a week from their salaries let alone pay for their rentals.

"The majority are no longer able to pay transport to and from work. In that regard we advise Standard Bank that from now on that the workers will report for duty as and when they have transport fares to do so. Alternatively most of the workers will start sleeping and staying at the workplace i order not to abscond from work."

Find the full letter below:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 75 of 75