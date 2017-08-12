Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa poisoning; new details emerge

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was not poisoned on August 12, 2017 during a ZANU PF Youth Interface rally, new details have emerged.

A high placed source in the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation who spoke to this reporter revealed the plot that led to the fake poisoning claims.

"What you must know is that Number 1 was not poisoned in August but that was part of the broader plan to get him transported to South Africa without the security agents. You will recall that the President was under siege from the First Lady and the G40 cabal.

"The plan was that he was supposed to be moved to a neutral country where he can up the game for the removal of VaMugabe. He can faked the poisoning plot and was transported by the military to Gweru and later to South Africa.

"In South Africa he met Justice Maphosa, Morgan Tsvangirai, Gabriel Shumba, James Makamba, President Jacob Zuma and Mtamela Cyril Ramaphosa and intelligence personnel from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and China.

"They discussed the plan to remove Mugabe and they guaranteed him that they will be in full support of the plan. So all the poisoning story was not true and one other thing is that Mnangagwa's doctor in South Africa was part of the process hence his misleading information to Mugabe about President Mnangagwa's health."

In 2018 the then Deputy Commissar Omega Hungwe, told an inter-district meeting in Mutare on Sunday that Mnangagwa, who had to be rushed to South Africa for emergency treatment on the fateful day, consumed food on board a helicopter on his way to the rally on August 12, 2017.

Hungwe said Mnangagwa, who had fallen out with former president Robert Mugabe and his wife, Grace, at the time, did not eat any ice-cream at the rally but had already taken the poison when he arrived and only survived by God's grace.

"President Mnangagwa didn't get it (poison) from ice-cream but got it on the plane," Hungwe said as she narrated how then Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander General Constantino Chiwenga stepped in to save his life by rushing him to a military hospital and then to South Africa.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...