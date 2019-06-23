Home | World | Africa | Mthuli Ncube engages journalists

Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube has outlined the economic fundamentals which need implementation before the introduction of the country's own currency.

The minister was addressing journalists in Harare this Sunday during an informal meeting where he also discussed the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP), price hikes and power shortages among other issues.

The subject of discussion was the state of the economy and Minister Ncube had frank discussions with the media.

The treasury chief was in the company of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa and Permanent Secretary, Mr Nick Mangwana.

Professor Ncube outlined the fundamentals to be addressed before the country's new currency is released.

On electricity shortages, Professor Ncube said treasury has secured US$10 million dollars to pay down ZESA's debt to South Africa's Eskom.

In addition, Mozambique has also agreed to provide Zimbabwe with power from its Cabbora Basa plant.

The frank informal meeting also saw the minister outlining the milestone achievements in the implementation of the TSP.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...