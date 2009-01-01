Home | World | Africa | Chamisa condemns Ethiopia coup attempts
Chamisa condemns Ethiopia coup attempts



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 25 minutes ago
Comments
MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has condemned attempts to seize power through a coup in Ethiopia's northern Ahmara region at the weekend.

Ahmara's regional governor Ambachew Mekonnen and an advisor were killed in the coup attempt.

In the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopian army chief of staff General Seare Mekonnen was shot dead by his body guard while another senior army official was also gunned down as they tried to prevent the coup.

In a brief statement on Monday, Chamisa said his party supports reforms undertaken by Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

"We applaud the reforms thus far undertaken by PM Abiy as key to democratization and sustainable development of Ethiopia," said Chamisa who leads Zimbabwe's biggest opposition party.

"The attempted coup and  other criminal events mustn't derail the reforms.  Ethiopia is a shining example of positive change in Africa.Such progress must be defended."

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

