Chamisa condemns Ethiopia coup attempts
- 25 minutes ago
Ahmara's regional governor Ambachew Mekonnen and an advisor were killed in the coup attempt.
In the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopian army chief of staff General Seare Mekonnen was shot dead by his body guard while another senior army official was also gunned down as they tried to prevent the coup.In a brief statement on Monday, Chamisa said his party supports reforms undertaken by Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
"We applaud the reforms thus far undertaken by PM Abiy as key to democratization and sustainable development of Ethiopia," said Chamisa who leads Zimbabwe's biggest opposition party.
"The attempted coup and other criminal events mustn't derail the reforms. Ethiopia is a shining example of positive change in Africa.Such progress must be defended."
