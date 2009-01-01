Home | World | Africa | Police arrest Harare drug syndicate

Zimbabwe Republic Police on Sunday night arrested 7 drug peddlers at Copacabana commuter rank in Harare.

The police report that the suspects were found in possession of dagga with some openly smoking the illicit drug near a local supermarket.

In a statement on Monday police said, "The ZRP expresses appreciation to some media houses and individuals who raised alarm over the activities at this commuter rank. Police will continue to conduct raids and blitz on all commuter ranks with a view to account for drug peddlers and to maintain law and order."

Meanwhile Police in Mbare have recovered property worth US$6 400, 00 and duplicate keys that were used to break into a business premise in Workington, Harare.

The stolen property comprises 60 blankets, 500 bed springs and an assortment of fabric material. All the property and the duplicate keys that were used during the break in were recovered.

Accused persons Simbarashe Topi and Taurai Rera were arrested and arraigned before the courts where they were convicted and sentenced to 32 months imprisonment.

Police are concerned with the increasing level of crime all around the country.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...