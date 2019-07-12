Home | World | Africa | Train as a primary school teacher at UCE

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons who wish to study for a 3 year Diploma in Education (Primary) Programme in either General Course, Early Childhood Development (ECD) OR Inclusion and Special Educational Needs (ISEN).

Entry requirements:

• A minimum of 5'O' Level passes including English Language, and Mathematics with grade 'C' or better.

Application procedures:

• Application form can be downloaded from the college website www.uce.ac.zw or obtained from the college.

• Attach certified copies of the birth certificate, national identity card/valid passport, academic certificates and marriage certificate (where applicable).

• Completed application form should be submitted not later than 12 July 2019.

• Only one application form per candidate should be submitted upon payment of RTGS $10 non-refundable processing fee.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...