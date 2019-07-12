Home | World | Africa | Train as a primary school teacher at UCE
Police arrest Harare drug syndicate
Zanu-PF youths warned against abusing Mnangagwa's name

Train as a primary school teacher at UCE



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons who wish to study for a 3 year Diploma in Education (Primary) Programme in either General Course, Early Childhood Development (ECD) OR Inclusion and Special Educational Needs (ISEN).

Entry requirements:
• A minimum of 5'O' Level passes including English Language, and Mathematics with grade 'C' or better.

Application procedures:
• Application form can be downloaded from the college website www.uce.ac.zw or obtained from the college.

• Attach certified copies of the birth certificate, national identity card/valid passport, academic certificates and marriage certificate (where applicable).

• Completed application form should be submitted not later than 12 July 2019.

• Only one application form per candidate should be submitted upon payment of RTGS $10 non-refundable processing fee.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 76 of 76