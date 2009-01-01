Home | World | Africa | Malema threatens to impeach Ramaphosa
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 7 minutes ago
South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Sello Malema has called upon President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa to come clean on his dealings with a company called Bosasa or risk being impeached for being a constitutional deliquent.

Malema who was speaking at the debate on the State Of the Nation Address said MPs wanted answers from Ramaphosa on Bosasa.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said she is probing allegations of money laundering in relation to the R500,000 donation paid to Ramaphosa's African National Congress presidential campaign.

"Your people have elected you democratically, but if you're going to come across as being a constitutional delinquent, we'd be left with no option but to engage in an impeachment process against you."

Malema added that there is no candidate who can replace Ramaphosa if he is impeached therefore they want him to clear himself of the allegations.

Ramaphosa has insisted that the PP has no right to investigate private funds.

Ramaphosa was expected to respond to the issue when delivers his reply to the debate on Wednesday.

Watch Malema's full speech below:

[embedded content]

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

