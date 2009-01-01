Home | World | Africa | Sick Robert Mugabe in Singapore

Former President Robert Mugabe is still holed up in Singapore where he has been undergoing treatment in the past months.

South Africa's Foreign Editor and Acting Political Editor Sophie Mokoena said, "Yesterday (Monday) I was told that he is in Singapore."

Mugabe was airlifted to Singapore in April and President Emmerson Mnangagwa told the media that he is taking good care of his ailing predecessor.



"He has not been feeling well. At the age of 95, I think he is reasonably in good health. Currently he is not in the country. He left on April 2 to Singapore, he will be away for about 29 days and he will come back," Mnangagwa was quoted saying.

"I am making sure that I do the facilitation for him to receive treatment, take him to Singapore and to bring him back, all the facilities, I make sure that it is done."

ZANU PF bigwigs have always been criticised for travelling to India and Singapore for treatment.

