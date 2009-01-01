Shona teacher terrorises pupils at Nejambezi Secondary school

A Shona speaking teacher by the name Huggins Makiwa based at Nejambezi Secondary school situated 28 km from Victoria Falls town is reportedly terrorising pupils that he teaches, by constantly reminding them that their behavior reminds him how the Shonas killed Ndebeles through Gukurahundi.

The said teacher who is believed to have been born in 1987, the year on which the Gukurahundi Genocide ended is teaching Heritage studies at this school. Mr Makiwa teaches Form 1 up to Form 4, and it is during these lessons that he boastful relate on how good Gukurahundi Genocide was in exterminating Ndebeles and he boastful says that he is untouchable.

The other disturbing issue that the pupils have raised to their parents is that the four Shona teachers at this secondary school use Shona language during lessons and they argue that Shona is a national language that all the tribes in Zimbabwe should be conversant with. Huggins Makiwa is said to have started teaching at Nejambezi Secondary school in 2016.

The parents from Nejambezi Secondary school have since engaged MRP President Mqondisi Moyo asking him to intervene together with his party to have this bully teacher removed at the school as they feel Matabeleland have teachers who can teach their children.

The MRP President talking to some parents over the phone, promised that Mthwakazi Republic Party will stand with them to ensure that the imbecile Shona teacher is removed from the school. President Moyo said as the party they respect all the 13 tribes found in Mthwakazi whereby they expect the teachers around Nejambezi and other schools to be of Nambya, Tonga and Ndebele origin since the inhabitants of these areas speak these languages.

Meanwhile some parents report that at Neluswi Primary school which is a feeder school to Nejambezi Secondary school there are also Shona teachers who are doing the same practice like the one done by Huggins Makiwa, teaching the pupils using Shona language.

We urge the District education Inspector Mr Germination Moyo, the Matebeleland North Provincial Education Director and the Minister of Education to look into this matter as a matter of urgency before things go out of hand.

We are aware that Huggins Makiwa and other Shona teachers deployed in all Mthwakazi schools benefited from Gukurahundi Genocide and the 1979 Satanic Shona Grandplan written by Simba Makoni and Nathan Shamuyarira. The grand plan which categorically state that they want to take over all teaching posts in Mthwakazi schools and have all the schools headed by shonas. Nathan Shamuyarira went on to say the only way to disempower a Ndebele person is through depriving him or her of education. True to his words, this is what shonas are doing to all the 13 tribes of Mthwakazi.

As MRP we are warning the government of Emerson Mnangangwa to make sure that all Shona speaking teachers are removed in all Mthwakazi schools by the end of this term as we are not going to allow our schools to open in September for the Third Term since they are no Ndebele speaking teachers teaching in Mashonaland schools.

As MRP we can confirm that we have more qualified teachers from Mthwakazi for both Primary and secondary schools but the Zanu PF government is not employing our teachers. We are also aware that the deployment of teachers is no longer decentralized to the district's but aspiring teachers are now deployed through Public Service commission in Harare and this is now the root cause of the influx of Shona teachers to our schools. We demand that deployment of teachers should be decentralized according to district of origins as was the norm before.

Our schools were once closed between 1983 and 1987 during the Gukurahundi Genocide which was masterminded by Robert Mugabe and the current President Emerson Mnangangwa. During that period, our Mthwakazi people lost in education for five years whilst the Shona people were learning. What can stop us from having our schools not opening for only three Months of the third term of 2019 to cleanse all our schools from this Shonalisation?.

Current information at hand is that the parents are already at school urging the satanic teacher to pack his bags and go. Thanks for the swift intervention by the MRP President and the swift response by the parents.

We also take this opportunity to thank the Nejambezi Secondary school pupils for raising this rot with their parents who in turn engaged our President and we urge all the pupils in Mthwakazi schools who may be faced with the same experiences to raise such with their parents.

Sisonke Sibambene SinguMthwakazi Sizakulungisa.

Nothing for us without us.

MRP For Peace And Justice In our Lifetime.