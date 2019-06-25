ZESA increases load shedding hours
In a statement on Tuesday ZESA said, "Due to a technical fault at Hwange Power Station, local generation is now depressed, and load shedding is now being implemented at Stage 2. Customers will be advised on restoration progress. Load shedding is now being implemented outside the published schedule."
Clients who took to social media to ventilate said the service provider was letting them down.
Due to a technical fault at Hwange Power Station, local generation is now depressed, & load shedding is now being implemented at Stage 2. Customers will be advised on restoration progress. Load shedding is now being implemented outside the published schedule.@fortunechasi— ZETDC (@ZetdcOfficial) June 25, 2019
Zimbabwe recently paid US$10 million to South Africa to avoid having ESKOM cutting its services to Zimbabwe.
