ZESA increases load shedding hours

ZESA has announced that there is a technical fault at Hwange Power Station which has caused the station to be depressed.

In a statement on Tuesday ZESA said, "Due to a technical fault at Hwange Power Station, local generation is now depressed, and load shedding is now being implemented at Stage 2. Customers will be advised on restoration progress. Load shedding is now being implemented outside the published schedule."

Clients who took to social media to ventilate said the service provider was letting them down.



Zimbabwe recently paid US$10 million to South Africa to avoid having ESKOM cutting its services to Zimbabwe.

