Cyberwarfare is here
- 2 hours 34 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
With the introduction of the Internet has provided a new delivery mechanism that can increase the speed, diffusion, and power of an attack, changing Zimbabwe's national security threat. Its ubiquitous and unpredictable characteristics mean that the battles fought on cyberspace can be just as important as events taking place on the ground. The dynamic and constantly evolving nature of information and computer technology ensures that cyber defences will never be easy to monitor, evaluate and maintain.
Growing dependency on information and communication technology (ICT) and the interdependence of related critical infrastructures have made a secure cyberspace vital to the functioning of our state. Advances in the ICT sector have also presented other nations with new opportunities and attack vectors that they are increasingly exploiting. Zimbabwe now needs to cover all bases. Staying one step ahead of hackers and attackers requires vigilance and taking a holistic approach to national security. Zimbabwe now needs the national military command center to deter computer hackers and must be able to mount its own cyber attacks at ease. While Zimbabwe does not have its own cyber weapons. Cyberwarfare is an emerging domain and the threat is growing. Zimbabwe needs to be prepared, to be able to execute operations in cyberspace.The biggest worry is, Zimbabwe is a cashless society imagine a foreign entity hacking into our mobile money service, RTGS and all the online banking services. Our economy will be paralysed. Our national ultimate aim must be to completely be aware of our cyberspace, to understand minute-by-minute the state of our networks so that our national military can rely on them.
During a cyberwarfare computer network attacks are never physical or violent. This kind of attack against the enemy's production, distribution and banking systems, makes the impact more difficult to judge. Zimbabwe urgently needs a central cyber command center that consist of army, police, and the office of the president and cabinet monitoring all activities and must be potentially able to use cyber weapons that can knock out enemy missiles or air defences missiles, or destroy enemy computer networks, such a cyber attack is by far less harmful to human life than a traditional offensive with live weaponry.
Zimbabwe needs to be prepared for modern day war fares.
Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi Contact: +263772278161
Chairman of the ICT Divison of Zimbabwe Institution Engineers (ZIE), A Professional Engineer registered with Engineering Council of Zimbabwe (ECZ), Member of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) and a Member of Institute of Directors (IOD)
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles