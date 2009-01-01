Home | World | Africa | ZCTU promises shutdown over US Dollar banning

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions has rubbished statutory instrument 142/19 and warned that workers are ready to engage in mass action if the government doesn't reverse the decision to ban the use of foreign currency.

In a press statement held in Harare on Tuesday ZCTU said, "With impunity and no sense of shame, the government is shying away from responsibility for the destruction of the local currency in the first instance and now the multi currency system that it inherited from a functional state of the GNU in 2013.

ZCTU added that the government has been taking its people for granted by lying when it introduced the bond note in 2016 that they were adequately backed by lines of credit from Afreximbank.

In January ZCTU called for a mass stayaway which became violent and caused the security agents to shut down internet reception and initiated a brutal crackdown on citizens.

On Monday Mthuli Ncube announced that the Zimbabwe Dollar is now the only legal tender in the country.

By mid day Tuesday black market rates in Bulawayo had tumbled with players saying the rate will be clear on Friday.

