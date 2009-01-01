Home | World | Africa | Khama Billiat smells blood
Khama Billiat smells blood



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 2 minutes ago
Zimbabwe national soccer team striker Khama Billiat has declared that they will go all the way in their match against Uganda on Wednesday in the ongoing Afcon finals in Egypt.

Zimbabwe lost by one goal in its first match against Egypt on June 21 and is seeking victory against Uganda to entertain chances of proceeding to the knock out stage.

Billiat who plies his trade with South African premiership giants Kaizer Chiefs spoke to Herald sports editor in Egypt before Zimbabwe's final training session ahead of the match.

"Just spoke to Khama Billiat as the boys left their team hotel for final session before Uganda game and he says they will go all out to try and secure the right result, he looks ready for the fight," posted Sharuko on Twitter.

