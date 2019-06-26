Home | World | Africa | Obert Mpofu calls an urgent Zanu-PF Politburo meeting
Obert Mpofu calls an urgent Zanu-PF Politburo meeting



THE Zanu-PF Politburo will convene a meeting tomorrow, while the Central Committee members will meet on Friday in Harare.

In a statement on Tuesday, party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo confirmed the meetings.

"The Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a politburo meeting on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at the party headquarters at 10AM.

"On Friday June 28, 2019 there shall be a Central Committee meeting to be held at the party headquarters main hall at 10AM," said Khaya Moyo.

