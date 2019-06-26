RBZ dismisses false reports on foreign currency
- 40 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Zimbabwe was abuzz with information alleging that the forex in clients' Nostro accounts have been converted to the local currency.
"Further to our Directive, the Reserve Bank wishes to advise that contrary to certain information being circulated on social media, cash withdrawals by individuals are still permissible and the policy position hasn't changed." The Central Bank said.The further clarified that the daily withdrawal limit has not changed.
Cash withdrawals— Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (@ReserveBankZIM) June 26, 2019
The current withdrawal limit for individuals remains US$1000 per day.
"For corporates, banks shall apply the KYC principle for any intended cash withdrawals and current withdrawal limit for individuals remains US$1000 per day.
"Individuals are still able to withdraw their cash from their individual accounts and banks are, in line with international best practice, expected to apply the AML/CFT principles."
On Monday Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube gazetted a Statutory Instrument that prohibits the use of foreign currency as legal tender.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles