Health consultation fee shoots up to ZW$1 800



The National Physicians Association of Zimbabwe (NaPAZ) has revealed the new fees effecting from the 26th of June 2019.

In a statement issued on Wednesday the association said: In light of the recent announcement of Statutory Instrument 142 introducing the Zimbabwe Dollar as the sole legal tender, NaPAZ Exevutive met and agreed on the following;

To transition from the multicurrency based tariffs to the Zimbabwe Dollar based tariffs

To enable members to contribute to this matter the Executive is calling for an Executive meeting on the 6th of July.

Find below the revised charges:

