Health consultation fee shoots up to ZW$1 800

In a statement issued on Wednesday the association said: In light of the recent announcement of Statutory Instrument 142 introducing the Zimbabwe Dollar as the sole legal tender, NaPAZ Exevutive met and agreed on the following;
To transition from the multicurrency based tariffs to the Zimbabwe Dollar based tariffs
To enable members to contribute to this matter the Executive is calling for an Executive meeting on the 6th of July.
Find below the revised charges:
