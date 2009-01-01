Home | World | Africa | New twist to ZANU PF Youth corruption list

Gokwe-Nembudziya Member of Parliament Mayor Justice Wadyajena has challenged the Youth League led by Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Lewis Matutu to first clear corruption allegations levelled at them before pointing fingers at other people.

The firebrand Wadyajena on Tuesday said, "We are all against corruption. If you (Matutu) are genuine about addressing corruption go to ZRP/ZACC and report. Not grandstanding with meaningless pressers and all because makanyimwa mari. You should start by addressing charges of corruption laid against you and your team. Pathetic!"

In a clear sign that there are divisions within the party, Matutu told Wadyajena that the Youth League will deal with him.

"We are aware of what Justice Mayor Wadyajena and team are planning to sabotage our anti corruption campaign, we are ready for all of you."

Earlier this year ZANU PF Youth league members suspended Matutu and other officials over corruption allegations. The suspension was overturned by the Politiburo.

There has been a protracted succession fight within ZANU PF which developed few months after the ousting of former iron ruler Robert Mugabe through a bloody coup that claimed the life of CIO District Officer Peter Munetsi on November 2017.

The recent corruption accusations levelled against senior ranking ZANU PF officials including Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu further gave rise to speculation that the fights are intensifying.

On Tuesday the War Veterans said they are firmly behind the anti-corruption crusade which is being fronted by the Youth League.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...