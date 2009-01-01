Its high time we as Zimbabweans show maturity and patriotism
I salute you in the name of our only beloved country Zimbabwe. Truly speaking the ban on use of forex for trade and commerce was a good move especially considering that the majority of workers are earning RTGS$ and same for tax payment. Only a few elite were paid in USD and were feeding the black market resulting in the suffering of the majority and the povo.
Surely those like MDC, ZCTU and like-minded who are agitating for demonstrations on this noble move aren't concerned about the general welfare of the populace but pushing a hidden sinister agenda so as to please their financiers.
It's high time we as Zimbabweans stop being used and abused by agents of regime change agenda but unite in our diversity as proud Zimbabweans.
True Patriot
Munya Shumba
